Malkangiri Boat Capsize: Bodies of missing sisters recovered

Malkangiri: The bodies of two sisters, who had gone missing after a boat mishap in Saberi River near Niliguda village ghat under Padia block in Malkangiri district on October 11 have been recovered today.

As per reports, the rescue operation is underway to trace the youth who had also gone missing after the boat tragedy.

Two girls and youth of Kumbharguda village under Moteru panchayat were crossing the river in a country-boat when it capsized on Friday evening.

Though a rescue operation was subsequently launched by the fire personnel, the three missing persons could not be traced due to poor visibility after sunset. The search operation resumed the next morning.

