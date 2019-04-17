Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya joins BJP

Bhopal: Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has joined BJP and will be pitted against Digvijay Singh of Congress in Bhopal.

Sadhvi Pragya is facing trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. She has joined the saffron party here on Wednesday. Earlier there were speculations that she might join the party.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when a bomb went off near a mosque in Malegaon in north Maharashtra on September 29, 2008.

Top party sources said her candidature could be declared any moment. Sadhvi Pragya had recently said she was ready for a “Dharm Yudh”.

She said she was ready to take on Digvijay Singh if asked to do so.

Born in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, Sadhvi Pragya has had a long association with the Sangh parivar.

Although she was arrested in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, she was given a clean chit by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). But, the trial court refused to discharge her from the case.

The court dropped the charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against her. Sadhvi Pragya is now being tried under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.