Maldives Parliament Passes Resolution For PM Modi’s Speech

New Delhi: Maldives Parliament on Wednesday passed a resolution for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the Parliament during his upcoming visit to Maldives.

The resolution was passed with unanimous votes of all 80 MPs present.

Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit Maldives next week on his maiden visit abroad in the second term of his government.

He had not made a state visit to Maldives during his first term but attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih last November.

Maldives government had welcomed the victory of PM Modi saying it will give impetus to the bilateral relations which are on the upswing now.

The Indian government had announced economic assistance worth 1.5 billion US dollars during President Solih visit to New Delhi in December.

Wednesday’s session was the only second session of new parliament in Maldives as the inaugural sitting took place on Tuesday.

Former President Mohamed Nasheed has been elected speaker of new parliament.