Maldives backs India’s decision on J&K after Sri Lanka, UAE

Maldives backs India’s decision
Male: Maldives has backed India’s decision on abrogation of Article 370 to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir after Sri Lanka and the UAE.

The Maldives has backed India’s decision, terming it an “internal matter” of the country.

In a statement it said “the decision taken by the Government of India regarding Article 370 of the Indian Constitution as an internal matter”.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had already backed the creation of a new Union Territory of Ladakh saying it would be the first Indian state with a Buddhist majority.

The UAE Ambassador Ahmad Al Banna has said his country has taken note of the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that has provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It was India’s internal matter which has been aimed at improving efficiency, he added.

