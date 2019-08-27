Malaysian cargo ship topples in Chilika, no leakage of oil reported

Puri: Amid fears of the oil spill from Malaysian cargo ship Jin Hwa 32 which remained stranded near Rajhans of Chilika lake since August 7, the vessel reportedly toppled today.

According to reports, the engine of the ship was safe and no fuel has been leaked. The incident came into light after Puri district administration initiated talks with the owner of the vessel regarding the removal of oil from the ship.

The oil removal process will begin from tomorrow and will be completed in two days, said Puri Collector Balwant Singh.

Earlier, the Coast Guard had raised concern over possible spillage of oil from the vessel. It had apprised the Odisha Government about the threat to the eco-sensitive coastal zone off Chilika lake and Odisha coast due to the possible leakage from the cargo ship which contains 30,000 litres of diesel, 1000 litres of lube oil and 200 litres of hydraulic oil.

Notably, the ship got caught in a storm in the Bay of Bengal and drifted towards Odisha. However, the machine developed a technical glitch and remained stranded at Rajhans, since then.

