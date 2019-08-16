Malaysia to summon Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik today

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian authorities will summon Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik today for questioning after he allegedly made racially sensitive remarks in the multi-ethnic nation, the government said on Thursday.

The move came after several ministers demanded Naik’s expulsion on Wednesday after he said Hindus in Malaysia had “100 times more rights” than the Muslim minority in India.

Naik, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years and faces charges of money laundering, has come under fire for comments allegedly pitting the country’s ethnic and religious minorities against the ethnic Malay majority, who are predominantly Muslim.

India banned Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation in late 2016, accusing him of encouraging and aiding its followers to “promote or attempt to promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups”.