Malaria Action Coalition Launched To Make Odisha Malaria-Free

Bhubaneswar: Malaria No More India launched Malaria Action Coalition (MAC) under the leadership of Odisha Government, with a vision to make Odisha malaria-free.

The MAC will act as a multi-sectoral coordination platform, chaired by Odisha Government, with representation from non-Government technical, research and implementation agencies as well as private sectors, donors, investors and media partners to support the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme of the state Government.

The coalition was launched by State Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das. The event was attended by Dr. P.K. Meherda, Secretary and Commissioner; Dr. H. P. Patnaik, Special Secretary, Government of Odisha; Dr. Sanjeev Gaikwad, Country Director, Malaria No More India, and Mr. Bhaskar Malladi, General Manager, Abbott India amongst other government officials and dignitaries.

On the occasion, Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das stressed on the commitment to curb Malaria in the state. He said: “Improving public health is a shared responsibility of all the stakeholders- Government, private players and sector experts. We are happy to announce the launch of the Malaria Action Coalition, that will bring thought leadership, along with the state government, to make the fight against malaria more robust.”

Dr. Sanjeev Gaikwad, Malaria No More India, Country Director, said: “To make Odisha malaria-free, we realised that there was a need of a body that brings together efforts of various stakeholders on a single platform. We believe, MAC will seamlessly fill that gap and bring new insights which will make the fight against malaria inclusive and intensive.”

Salient features and objective of the Malaria Action Coalition will be:-

Promoting strong political buy – in, policy and media commitment

Advancing knowledge synthesis to policy translation

Strengthening programmatic action through innovative tools and technology

Facilitating multi – sectoral commitment

The launch saw participation from private players like Abbott India, working in the sector to support the fight against malaria. Abbott has supplied 1 million rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) and technical expertise to strengthen Odisha’s malaria detection and surveillance system.