Malala Yousafzai’s new book on refugee girls

New Delhi: Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel laureate and Pakistani activist, has written a new book on refugee girls.

The book describes her experiences of travelling the world over and visiting refugee camps. It is entitled “We are Displaced”. The book will hit the stands in India on Wednesday.

The publishers Weidenfeld & Nicolson and Hachette India said that her travels through the refugee camps caused her to reconsider her own displacement.

In the book Malala not only explores her own story of adjusting to a new life while longing for home, but she also shares the personal stories of some of the incredible girls she has met through her journeys across the globe.