Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor to marry on April 19: Reports

Mumbai: The rumoured love affair of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is trending yet again, as the latest reports claimed that the duo is all set to get married on April 19 this year.

However, neither Malaika nor Arjun have acknowledged romance between them.

According to an entertainment news website, the lovebirds will exchange wedding vows on April 19 and Arjun’s cousins and close friends will attend the wedding event.

“The guest list includes Malaika’s close buddies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Arjun’s close friend Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone are also expected at the wedding,” the entertainment site claimed.

Earlier Arjun had told to the reporters, “When there is something to talk about, you will all know.”

On the other hand, Malaika, on a Karan Johar-hosted show, had said that she likes Arjun.