Major wildfire on Greek island raises panic

Athens: Strong winds has fanned major wildfire on Greek island near Athens even as dozens of firefighters battled to douse the conflagration on Tuesday.

The authorities also placed on alert two villages threatened by the blaze on the island. It is second largest in Greece after Crete and located northeast of Athens.

Media reports said, the monastery of Panagia Makrymallis was evacuated as a precaution and villagers of Kontodespoti and Stavros were told to be prepared to leave.

Nearly 80 firefighters were battling the blaze backed by some 40 fire trucks and two water-bombing helicopters and aircraft.

The strong winds blew the smoke from the blazing pine forest north toward the Magnesia region and south to the Attica peninsula and Athens.