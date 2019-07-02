Major League Baseball announces opening of its six office in India

New Delhi: Major League Baseball (MLB) on Tuesday announced the opening of its sixth international office here at the national capital New Delhi for promotion of baseball.

Speaking on the occasion, MLB Senior Vice President, International, Jim Small said “We are especially excited as we look to venture into a grassroots program in India. The country has huge potential for us, and we want to make sure that India is an important part of the ever-growing brand that is MLB.”

“As the name suggests, MLB First Pitch will provide participants with their first-ever opportunity to learn baseball from our certified coaches. It has been an ambition of MLB to establish our presence in India, and I am really pleased to engage with our potential fans through this initiative,” he added.

Former Indian player and Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif said, “I am very happy to be associated with Major League Baseball on behalf of the Delhi Capitals.”

“Cricket and baseball have quite a few things in common. Growing up playing cricket, we always knew there was a similar sport played in the United States, but never imagined it would come to India one day. Delhi Capitals is delighted to help support the MLB brand and introduce India to a new sport,” he added.

India On Track (IOT), India’s leading sports management, marketing and development company is partnering with MLB to expand and market the MLB First Pitch program.

“It is a privilege for us to be associated with a brand like Major League Baseball, which is the only leading entity in baseball across the globe,” said Vivek Sethia, India On Track’s Founder and CEO. “Bringing an experiential grassroots program for baseball in the form of MLB First Pitch, we are aiming to get the Indian audience to welcome a new sport in the country. We are confident that through this program, MLB will be able to inspire the new generation to take up the sport of baseball.”

MLB India will have the opportunity to help showcase baseball in the country with a game being broadcast on Facebook each week through the end of the regular season. The games are available to anyone with a Facebook account in any part of the world.