Major IPS reshuffle: Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi new twin city police commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police of twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in a major reshuffle effected by the Odisha government today.

Dr Sarangi replaced Satyajit Mohanty who has been posted as Additional DG of Police (Prisons) and Director of Correctional Service, Bhubaneswar.

Sanjeeb Panda, the additional DG of Police (Law & Order), has been posted as the transport commissioner. RP Koche has been appointed as additional DG of Police (Law & Order).

Mahendra Pratap, a 1990 batch IPS officer, has been posted as Director, Printing Press and Stationary. Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the Director of SCRB. Ashish Kumar Singh has been posted as DIG of Police (Central Range).

Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak has been posted as IG of Police (E.R), Balasore. Satyabrata Bhoi has been posted as DIG of Police, NR, Berhampur. Himanshu Kumar Lal, has been posted as D.I.G. of Police, (NR), Sambalpur.

Shefeen Ahmed has been appointed as D.I.G. of Police. (SWR), Koraput, Amitendra Nath Sinha posted as D.I.G of Police, CID, CB, Odisha, Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi posted as I.G of Police personnel, Ghanshyam Upadhyay posted I.G of Police, EOW.

N.B. Bharathi has been appointed IG of Police, HRPC, Amitabh Thakur, I.G of Police, Operation, P S Ranpise, I.G. of Police, Vigilance, Rekha Lohani posted I.G. of Police, Modernization with Additional Charge of I.G.P, Provisioning, Asheet Kumar Panigrahi posted as I.G. of Police Home Guard, Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Yatindra Koyal has been posted as I.G. of Police, SAP, Anirudh Kumar Singh posted as I.G. of Police SIW, Parmar Smit Parshottamdas posted as SP, Mayurbhanj.

Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo posted as SP Koraput, Vinit Agarwal posted as SP Nuapada, Sagarika Nath DCP, traffic, Police Commissionerate. Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Kanwar Vishal Singh SP, Sambalpur.

Awinash Kumar posted as SP, EOW, Bhubaneswar, Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo posted as SP Malkangiri, Padmini Sahoo posted SP, Bargarh Ajay Pratap Swain posted SP Khurda, Trinath Patel posted as SRP, Rourkela, Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra posted as SP Crime Branch, R. Prakash posted as SP Jagatsinghpur, Raghunath Rao posted as SP Boudh, Jagmohan Meena posted as S.P Angul, K. Siva Subramani posted as SP Rourkela Mitrabhanu Mahapatra posted as SP Keonjhar.

Sarthak Sarangi has been posted as SP, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar and Madkar Sandeep Sampat has been posted SP, Bolangir.