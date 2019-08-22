Major general(retd) gets 3 yrs rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

Major general(retd)
New Delhi: A Special CBI court on Thursday sentenced Major General (retired) SP Murgai to three years’ Rigorous Imprisonment in a bribery case.

The Special Judge, CBI Cases, Rouse Avenue Courts, New Delhi also imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

The CBI had registered a case on February 3, 2006 under Sections 8 and 9 of PC Act, 1988. It was alleged that Major General SP Murgai (Retd.) received illegal gratification of Rs 70,000 for himself from the representative of Tehelka.com as a motive or reward for inducing, by the exercise of personal influence with officials of Ministry of Defence (MoD), in the matter of getting order for supply of Defence equipment i.e. Hand Held Thermal Imagers (HHTI) to Indian Army.

After thorough investigation, a chargesheet was filed on 31.10.2007 before the Designated Court, New Delhi. The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted him.

