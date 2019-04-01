Major fire engulfs Pasupalaka forest in Brahmagiri

Puri: A major fire broke out in the Pasupalaka forest in Brahmagiri area of Puri district late last night. Reportedly, over 20 acres of forest land has been razed in the inferno.

Though locals tried to control the flames but were unable to do so.

Later, fire department officials reached the spot and along with the locals carried out an operation to douse the fire. Efforts are on to bring the fire under control, officials said

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is feared that many animals also perished in the mishap, added the officials.