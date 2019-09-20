Major fire breaks out at Cuttack’s BSNL office, services disrupted

Cuttack: A major fire broke at the BSNL office in Bajrakabati road area in Cuttack city on Friday. However, no casualties were reported.

According to sources, the fire erupted in one room on the top floor of the office before engulfing the building. Several documents and equipment were destroyed in the blaze. The employees and the staffers at the office evacuated the premises immediately after spotting thick smoke emanating from the building.

Meanwhile, fire engines and firemen rushed to the spot to battle the inferno.

Sources said, that the fire had spread through the building rapidly due to the cables and wires present in the office. Though the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that an electrical short circuit might have triggered the sparks.

According to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited officials, broadband and phone services provided by the telecom operator in the city has been disrupted due to the mishap.