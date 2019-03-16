‘Main Taare’ song teaser released; Salman Khan turns singer again

By pragativadinewsservice
Mumbai: The makers of upcoming Hindi film Notebook have released the teaser of song Main Taare and Bollywood actor Salman Khan has once again tried his singing skills in the song.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Salman Khan sings again… For his forthcoming production #Notebook… Here’s the teaser of the song #MainTaare”

Salman Khan has earlier sung songs for his films like Kick, Dabangg series, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Sultan, Wanted and more. Some of his well-loved songs are Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero, Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan, Jumme Ki Raat, and Hangover from Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick.

The makers have already released a few songs from the film, like Nail Lagda, Laila and Bumro. Notebook stars two new faces, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, in the lead roles.

The movie is slated to release on March 29.

