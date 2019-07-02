Mahendragiri in Odisha to be developed under Swadesh Darshan scheme

Bhubaneswar: The Centre has identified 15 destinations across the country including Mahendragiri in Odisha for development of tourism under the Swadesh Darshan scheme of Ministry of Tourism.

Mahendragiri is a mountain peak in Paralakhemundi subdivision of Gajapati district in Odisha. It is situated amongst the Eastern Ghats at an elevation of 1,501 metres.

Minister of State of Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel in reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today said Ramayana Circuit is one of the fifteen thematic circuits identified for development under the Swadesh Darshan scheme of Ministry of Tourism.

The Ministry has initially identified fifteen destinations including Sitamarhi, Bihar for development under the Ramayana Circuit theme namely Ayodhya, Nandigram, Shringverpur & Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh), Sitamarhi, Buxar & Darbhanga (Bihar), Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh), Mahendragiri (Odisha), Jagdalpur (Chattisgarh), Nashik & Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bhadrachalam (Telangana), Hampi (Karnataka) and Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu), he said.

The projects for development under the scheme are identified in consultation with the State Governments and Union Territory Administrations and are sanctioned subject to availability of funds, submission of suitable detailed project reports, adherence to scheme guidelines and utilization of funds released earlier, he informed the Rajya Sabha.