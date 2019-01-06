Maharathy resignation: Sashi Bhusan Behera, Ramesh Majhi given additional charges

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday entrusted two of his Cabinet Ministers with additional charges following the resignation of Minister Pradeep Maharathy.

According to sources, state Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera has been given charges of Agriculture & Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department.

Similarly, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Ramesh Majhi will look after Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department.

The portfolios of the three departments had been earlier held by Maharathy.

Maharathy resigned from the cabinet over his controversial statement on the court’s verdict in the Pipli gang rape and murder case.