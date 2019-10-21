Maharashtra will witness record breaking win: Gadkari

Haryana/ Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has predicted ‘record-breaking’ win in Maharashtra even as the poll is underway on Monday.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, former CM and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Prithviraj Chavan, NCP leaders Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule have cast their votes.

The voting for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections is currently underway. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections will take place on October 24.