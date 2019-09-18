Maharashtra Poll: Rift between Shiv Sena, BJP over seat-sharing

Mumbai: The ruling BJP and Shiv Sena combine of Maharashtra is in trouble as it is not clear if the parties would contest coming state election as an alliance.

Observers said if they do, finding tickets for leaders would be a problem. They said the election might end up being a BJP versus Shiv Sena battle.

The observers further maintained that the two parties are divided over seat sharing. The tussle is for the post of Chief Minister, they added.

Sources said Shiv Sena is not keen to break off the alliance, but it is preparing for the eventuality of going it alone.

Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has told close aides that while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is keen to continue the tie-up, the state BJP is not ready for a 50-50 seat sharing deal.

Fadnavis is hopeful and said things can still work out. He said :”If we have to fight in an alliance we’ll get some and we won’t get some. We are not worried about it”.