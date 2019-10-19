Maharashtra: NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam arrested, EC seizes Rs 53.46 lakh during raid

Mumbai: The Election Commission(EC) has seized Rs 53.46 lakh cash during raid at the flat of NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam. He has been arrested by the police.

Kadam is seeking re-election from Mohol as an independent candidate.

Acting on a tip-off, police and the Election Commission’s team raided the flat in Ghodbunder in Thane. The unaccounted cash was in denominations of Rs 500 and 2000, officials said.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dilip Shinde said: “Thane police raided this place along with the Election Commission squad. During the raid, MLA Ramesh Kadam was present in the flat along with the owner of the flat Raju Gyanu Khare. While searching Rs 53.46 lakh cash was found in the flat. The police and election team took immediate action and sealed the flat.”

The owner of the flat, Raju Khare, has been arrested by the police.