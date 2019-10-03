Maharashtra Elections: Gangster Chhota Rajan’s brother Deepak Nikalje gets ticket from BJP’s ally

Mumbai: Deepak Nikalje, brother of jailed mafia don Chhota Rajan, has been fielded from Phaltan Assembly constituency in Western Maharashtra by the Republican Party of India, an ally of the ruling BJP.

As part of the seat-sharing deal between the BJP, Shiv Sena and other smaller allies, the RPI, led by Union minister Ramdas Athawale, has been given six seats in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Maharashtra scheduled to be held on October 21.

On Wednesday, Athawale announced named the candidates in Mumbai. Deepak Nikalje, who has been with the RPI for several years, had earlier unsuccessfully fought assembly elections from Chembur in Mumbai on the party’s ticket. However, this time the seat has been allotted to Shiv Sena.

A senior RPI leader told media persons that this time, Nikalje expressed willingness to fight the election from Phaltan as he hails from the same area and has a good network there.

The other five seats where RPI would be fielding candidates are Malshiras in Solapur district, Bhandara and Naigaon in Nanded district, Pathri in Parbhani and Mankhurd- Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai.

It is pertinent to mention here that, in 2018, a case was registered against Nikalje for allegedly raping and sexually harassing a 22-year-old girl.

Nikalje’s gangster brother, Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan was arrested from Indonesia’s Bali on October 25, 2015, and extradited to India on November 6, 2015.

Last year, the notorious mafia don, Chhota Rajan, was convicted for murdering Mid Day’s crime and investigations editor J Dey and was awarded life imprisonment.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will be held on October 24. The last date of filing nomination as announced by the Election Commission is October 4 while the date for the scrutiny of the same is October 5.