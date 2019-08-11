Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue vandalised in Pak city

Lahore: The statue of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh was reportedly vandalised here in Pakistan on Saturday which was unveiled at Lahore Fort in June.

The statue was nine-feet in stature. Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the leader of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century.

Media reports said police have arrested the culprits and registered FIR under blasphemy laws. The reports said the duo was angry after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The suspects belonged to Tehreek-Labbaik Pakistan of Maulana Khaim Rizvi.

The spokesperson of Walled City of Lahore Authority, Tania Qureshi said: “This is quite unfortunate incident. We will enhance security at the Lahore Fort so that no such incident should take place in the future”.