Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal fixes July 13 as new date of hearing

Bhubaneswar: The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal has fixed July 13 as its next date of hearing as Odisha and Chhattisgarh governments sought four weeks time.

The move by the three-member bench of the Tribunal comprising chairperson Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Indermit Kaur came after Odisha and Chhattisgarh government urged for more time as the third coordination meeting could not be conducted due to Cyclone Fani.

The pronouncement of the verdict on the interim application of Odisha relating to sharing of the river water with Chhattisgarh was slated to be held today.

The Odisha government has demanded the release of 1.74 million acre-feet of water by Chhattisgarh during the non-monsoon season.

In an affidavit the state government had said that as per the tripartite agreement on Mahanadi water sharing between Odisha, Chhattisgarh and the Centre, it is incumbent upon Chhattisgarh to release 1.74 million acre-feet of water to Odisha during the non-monsoon season.