Mahalaya Shradha offered to forefathers across Odisha

Puri: Thousands of devotees from several parts of the State made a beeline to Jagannath temple in Puri today to pay homage to their forefathers on the occasion of Mahalaya.

As per tradition, the devotees performed Tila Tarpan and Pind Daan rituals for their forefathers on Baishi Pahacha of the centuries-old temple. The devotees also offered special prayers to their ancestors on the occasion.

Besides, huge number of people thronged Bindusagar pond near Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. The presiding deity of Sambalpur, Maa Samaleshwari giving darshan to devotees in Dhabalamukhi Besha or Gangadarshan Besha on the occasion of holy ‘Mahalaya’ today.

Mahalaya is a combined word. It is formed by the combination of two words i.e Maha and Alaya. Maha means Virat(Grand), Alaya means griha (Abode). This Mahalaya is the body itself where the soul resides. This body is exposed to outside stimulation. The soul becomes impure which has a corresponding desecrating impact on all the actions.

Durga Puja starts from Mahalaya and continues till the ‘Vijaya Dasami’. On the Mahalaya day we offer ablutions or tarpan to our Pitru purusa (forefathers). The tarpan commences ritualistically with the mantra, Pitarah Trupyatu.