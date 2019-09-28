Mahalaya Shradha offered to forefathers across Odisha

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Mahalaya
11

Puri: Thousands of devotees from several parts of the State made a beeline to Jagannath temple in Puri today to pay homage to their forefathers on the occasion of Mahalaya.

As per tradition, the devotees performed Tila Tarpan and Pind Daan rituals for their forefathers on Baishi Pahacha of the centuries-old temple. The devotees also offered special prayers to their ancestors on the occasion.

Related Posts

Middlemen will lead to corrupt RTO officials: Odisha…

Kalahandi college girl suicide case: Accused youth detained

Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 16 Odisha dists

Besides, huge number of people thronged Bindusagar pond near Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. The presiding deity of Sambalpur, Maa Samaleshwari giving darshan to devotees in Dhabalamukhi Besha or Gangadarshan Besha on the occasion of holy ‘Mahalaya’ today.

Mahalaya is a combined word. It is formed by the combination of two words i.e Maha and Alaya. Maha means Virat(Grand), Alaya means griha (Abode). This Mahalaya is the body itself where the soul resides. This body is exposed to outside stimulation. The soul becomes impure which has a corresponding desecrating impact on all the actions.

Durga Puja starts from Mahalaya and continues till the ‘Vijaya Dasami’. On the Mahalaya day we offer ablutions or tarpan to our Pitru purusa (forefathers). The tarpan commences ritualistically with the mantra, Pitarah Trupyatu.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Middlemen will lead to corrupt RTO officials: Odisha…

Kalahandi college girl suicide case: Accused youth detained

Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 16 Odisha dists

1 of 1,906