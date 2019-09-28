Mahalaya: Know About Its Significance

Bhubaneswar: The day of Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and the end of the Pitri Paksha, the latter of which, is a period of mourning.

Pitru Paksha is a 16–lunar day period in Hindu calendar when Hindus pay homage to their ancestor (Pitrs), especially through food offerings. The period is also known as Pitru Paksha, Pitri Pokkho, Sola Shraddha/ Sorha Shraddha in Nepali (“sixteen shraddhas”), Kanagat, Jitiya, Mahalaya Paksha and Apara paksha.

Mahalaya Amavasya tharpanam helps to eradicate the effects of black magic. It will grants peace and prosperity in your life. It also helps to get relief from karmic issues and your fore father’s sins. Mahalaya Amavasya, an auspicious time dedicated to honour the departed souls of our ancestors.

If the tithi of death is unknown then tarpan and pind daan should be done on the Amavasya of Shraddha Paksha.Food offerings (pitri bhog) should be made every Amavasya, especially on Somvati Amavasya. On this day, dry cow-dung cakes should be burnt and kheer should be offered on top of it.

Rituals for Mahalaya Amavasya – During this period special offerings are offered to souls by Tharpana (Uncooked rice, black sesame seeds, water are left by calling all ancestors along with their nakshatra). The ritual is conducted by men whose father has passed away.

Mahalaya is celebrated roughly seven days before Durga Puja.