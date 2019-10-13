Maha polls: PM Modi criticizes Cong-NCP combine for politicizing Kashmir

Jalgaon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra and dwelt upon several issues including the decision on Kashmir.

Addressing an election rally here on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that some political leaders and their parties are only trying to politicize his government’s decision on Kashmir.

PM Modi said :“You can see the statements made by the leaders of Congress and NCP in the last few months, see the meetings of their leaders. Their thinking about Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh seem completely opposite to that of the country”.

The Prime Minister said that Jammu and Ladakh is not just a piece of land but is India’s crown.