Maha polls: EC declares 798 out of 5543 nominations invalid

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Maha polls
10

Mumbai: The Election Commission(EC) has declared 798 out of 5543 nominations invalid ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, according to reports.

Nominations of a total of 4745 candidates were declared valid by the election watchdog to contest the ensuing elections.

The final list of the candidates and the symbol allotted to them will be issued after the deadline for the candidates to withdraw their nomination ends on October 7. Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.

