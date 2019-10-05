Maha polls: BJP takes lion’s share of seats

Mumbai: BJP will contest 148 of 288 seats and Shiv Sena settles for 124 weeks after dilly-dallying over seat-sharing agreement between the two parties.

The BJP and Shiv Sena finalised the pact for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on Friday with the saffron party taking the lion’s share of seats.

At a press conference, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that BJP will contest 148 seats while Sena has been given 124 seats. Fourteen seats will be given to allies.

Fadnavis said: “Despite differences, the BJP and Shiv Sena share the common thread of Hindutva and will retain power in Maharashtra after the October 21 Assembly polls”.