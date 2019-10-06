Maha Durga Ashtami Celebrated Across Country, Know its Significance

New Delhi: The eight-day of Navratri is called Ashtami, and this year Ashtami or Durga Ashtami falls on October 6. Maha Ashtami is the most important day of the Durga Puja festival. The day begins with pushpanjali and aarti in Durga Puja pandals.

Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is one of the most auspicious days of five days long Durga Puja Festival. In India fasting is undertaken by many people on this holy occasion. This day is also known for ‘Astra Puja'(Worshiping Weapons) as on this day the weapons of Goddess Durga are worshiped.

It is believed in some regions, the Goddess Chamunda appeared on this day from the forehead of Mother Durga and annihilated Chanda, Munda, and Rakthabija (the demons who were associates of Mahishasura). The 64 Yoginis and Ashta Nayikas or matrikas (the eight ferocious form of Goddess Durga) are worshiped during the Durga Puja rituals on Mahashtami. The Ashta Nayikas, also known as Eight Shaktis, are interpreted differently in different regions of India. But ultimately, all the eight goddesses are incarnations of Shakti. They are the same powerful Divine Feminine, representing different energies.

There is also another Hindu belief which says that Goddess Durga resides in little girls and this is an important feature of Navratri. Kanya Puja or Kanjak Puja is conducted to worship nine young girls as nine forms of Goddess Durga, also known as Navadurga. Kanya Puja is celebrated on the eighth or ninth day of Navaratri.