Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal edges Stan Wawrinka, enters semifinals

Madrid: The 17-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal outclassed Stan Wawrinka with 6-1, 6-2 scoreline in the quarter-finals and entered into the semi-finals of the ongoing Madrid Open on Friday.

Nadal displaying his aggressive play on the clay court defeated Wawrinka and wrapped the game with 6-1, 6-2 scoreline.

With this win, Nadal would play his record 70th Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Masters 1000 semi-final and look to extend his record number of trophies at the elite level to 34.

On the other hand, Dominic Thiem stunned Roger Federer in the other quarter-finals with a 3-6, 7-6 (11), 6-4 score.

While Thiem will take on Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open, Nadal will face Stefanos Tsitsipas.