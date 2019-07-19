Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Indu Sarkar’ now part of NFAI

Mumbai: Noted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s critically acclaimed political thriller ‘Indu Sarkar’ is now a part of National Film Archive of India (NFAI), Pune.

Today, Bhandarkar handed over the digital copy of the film to NFAI Director Prakash Magdum for the purpose of archiving during his visit to NFAI.

Based on true events, starring Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Supriya Vinod, Rashmi Jha and Anupam Kher in the major roles, the period political thriller is set during the emergency period of 1975 to 1977.

Bhandarkar’s earlier films Chandni Bar, Page 3, Corporate, Jail, Traffic Signal and Fashion are part of the NFAI as well.

Bhandarkar made his directorial debut with Trishakti and went on to direct several critically and commercially successful films. His films are known for presenting revealing realities of glamour world. Chandni Bar (2001), won him the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues.

The filmmaker received the National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film and Best Director for Page 3 (2005) and Traffic Signal (2007) respectively.