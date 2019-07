Koraput: Machkund Reservoir witnessed rise in water level touching close to the danger mark due to heavy downpour in the upper catchment areas.

According to sources, the water level at the reservoir currently stands at 2588.08 feet as against the danger mark of 2590 feet.

Reportedly, the dam authorities have opened gate number-8 and around 1,000 cusecs of water is being released through the sluice gate, said sources.