M.Sc Bioinformatics result of Sambalpur University out

Sambalpur: The results of Master of Science in Bioinformatics under the Sambalpur University has been declared in which 14 students have excelled.

Out of a total of 17 students who appeared had appeared for the M.Sc Bioinformatics under the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, 14 students passed the subject.

While Seekha Naik topped the exam among the girls, Sushrut Sarangi topped among the boys.

Accordingly, Seekha Naik, Subhashree Rath, Sushrut Sarangi, Twinkle Kirti, Abhijit Sahu, Siddhart Sahu and Sambhabana Sahu have secured 1st class in the Bioinformatics subject.