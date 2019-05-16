M.Sc Bioinformatics result of Sambalpur University out

EducationState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Bioinformatics
25

Sambalpur: The results of Master of Science in Bioinformatics under the Sambalpur University has been declared in which 14 students have excelled.

Out of a total of 17 students who appeared had appeared for the M.Sc Bioinformatics under the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, 14 students passed the subject.

Related Posts

Goods-laden vehicle catches fire on NH 16, driver escapes…

Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, 4 of family…

Villagers block road over lack of drinking water facilities…

While Seekha Naik topped the exam among the girls, Sushrut Sarangi topped among the boys.

Accordingly, Seekha Naik, Subhashree Rath, Sushrut Sarangi, Twinkle Kirti, Abhijit Sahu, Siddhart Sahu and Sambhabana Sahu have secured 1st class in the Bioinformatics subject.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.