Lungi-clad Akshay turns rowdy in Bachchan Pandey first look

Mumbai: Bollywood Khiladi star Akshay Kumar will turn a lungi-clad hero in his upcoming village-based drama titled Bachchan Pandey, the first-look poster of which was released recently.

Kriti Sanon will reportedly play Akshay Kumar’s love interest in the film. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey will release on Christmas 2020.

Prior to Bachchan Pandey, Kumar will be seen in at least five projects Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb.

As the film is set to release on Christmas, it will clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Here is Akshay’s first look as Bachchan Pandey.

