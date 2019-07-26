Lungi-clad Akshay turns rowdy in Bachchan Pandey first look

EntertainmentEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Bachchan Pandey
20

Mumbai: Bollywood Khiladi star Akshay Kumar will turn a lungi-clad hero in his upcoming village-based drama titled Bachchan Pandey, the first-look poster of which was released recently.

Kriti Sanon will reportedly play Akshay Kumar’s love interest in the film. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey will release on Christmas 2020.

Prior to Bachchan Pandey, Kumar will be seen in at least five projects Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb.

As the film is set to release on Christmas, it will clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Related Posts

AGT 2019: India’s V Unbeatable dance crew gets Golden…

Angry Birds Movie 2: Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda roped…

Rohit Sharma unfollows Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Here is Akshay’s first look as Bachchan Pandey.

<>

</>

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.