Lucknow-Agra Expressway converts into killer stretch

Lucknow: The Lucknow-Agra Expressway has turned into killer road stretch. There were 858 accidents causing 100 deaths between August 2017-March 2018.

This was the data made available by the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) in this connection.

According to reports, the bus accident on Monday which claimed 29 lives is just another addition to the list.

Principal Secretary (Transport), Aradhana Shukla, said:”In the case of Monday’s accident, the driver was well rested since he had come after a three-day leave. He was a night long-distance driver and did not have a single accident to his credit. The bus was new and in good condition. It was a pure accident and nothing else.”

She said that the CCTV footage at a toll plaza showed that the driver had stopped and even had a conversation with the staff there barely minutes before the accident.