LS Polls: TMC Names Candidates, 41% are women  

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a list of 42 candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, with 41% of them being women.

Her announcement came days after Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced that his Biju Janata Dal will allocate a third of its party tickets to women in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mamata claimed that the TMC, which is contesting all seats in the state and has dropped ten sitting MPs, was determined to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power.

She wished to campaign in Varanasi, which is Modi’s constituency, she added.

“There are some new candidates this time and some former candidates will not contest. We have fielded about 41 per cent women candidates this time, which is a record in itself,” said Mamata.

“We want to win all 42 seats and our challenge is to remove Modi from power,” she said.

The TMC will also contest elections from Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and the Andaman, she said.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be held from April 11 to May 19.