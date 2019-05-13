LS polls: 63.48 per cent voter turnout in sixth phase

New Delhi: The sixth phase of polls that were held yesterday registered 63.48 per cent of voter turnout in 59 seats across six states and the national capital, the EC said.

The Election Commission (EC) announced 63.3 percent turnout across the states and Delhi, with West Bengal recording over 80 per cent polling and the national capital registering just 60 percent.

While Uttar Pradesh, 54 per cent polling was reported in 14 constituencies, In Bihar, around 59.38 per cent turnout was recorded for the eight Lok Sabha seats.

Similarly, Jharkhand recorded an estimated 64.46 per cent turnout for four Lok Sabha seat, and Madhya Pradesh registered nearly 59.96 per cent turnout.

The sixth phase of polling was held for eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana and all seven in Delhi, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Uttar Pradesh and eight in West Bengal.