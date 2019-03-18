LS elections: Law Admission Test 2019 postponed to May 26

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 scheduled for May 12 has been postponed to May 26.

The decision was taken by the CLAT Consortium, which had decided to change the last date for submission of applications from March 31 to April 15.

The CLAT is a national-level entrance examination which is held to screen law aspirants from across India for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by 21 National Law Universities across the country.