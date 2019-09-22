LPG cylinder explosion damages house in Rourkela

Sundargarh: Panic gripped among locals after an LPG cylinder exploded in a house near Kalunga Janseva Kendra under Brahmani Tarang Police limits in Rourkela of Sundragrah district on Sunday.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to sources, the incident took place this morning at a house near Kalunga Janseva Kendra. On being informed about the incident, two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse flames.

Several documents, valuables were gutted in the mishap, sources added.

 

 

