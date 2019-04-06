Lower courts in State to have morning sessions from April 8

Cuttack: In view of rising temperature during summer, all the lower courts in Odisha will have morning sessions from April 8 excluding Berhampur, Chhatrapur, Bhubaneswar, Koraput Sadar, and Puri Sadar.

All the district and session judges have been directed by Orissa High Court registry in a notification.

The court hour will begin from 7 am and continue till 1 pm. There will be half an hour break from 10 am to 10.30 am. The morning session will continue till the end of the summer season the notification said.

The morning session will continue till the onset of monsoon.