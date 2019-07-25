Low vote margin: Naveen calls for review meeting over Patkura by-poll

Bhubaneswar: While the BJD won the Patkura Assembly by-election in Odisha whose result was declared yesterday, party Supremo Naveen Patnaik called for a review meeting at Naveen Niwas to discuss the low vote margin.

Prior to the review meeting, the Odisha Chief Minister also had a discussion with the party members such as Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Arun Sahu, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Devi Mishra, Prafulla Mallick, Pradeep Panigrahi and Pratap Deb as they were reportedly were in-charge of the Patkura election.

Talking to the media about the meeting, Pratap Deb stated that discussions were held regarding the current threshold of Biju Janata Dal on various panchayats, which panchayats secured fewer votes for the party and the reason behind the narrow margin.

Notably, BJD’s Patkura MLA candidate Sabitri Agarwalla, wife of Ved Prakash Agarwalla, defeated BJP’s Bijoy Mohapatra in the Patkura by-poll.

The results for this lone Assembly constituency, polling for which was finally conducted on 20 July after being deferred twice, was watched across the state as the electoral battle is an embodiment of two-decades-old rivalry between Patnaik and one of Biju Janata Dal’s founding members Bijoy Mohapatra, who contested on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.