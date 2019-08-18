Low-pressure to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha for next 2 days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here said that the Low-Pressure Area over northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha for the next two days.

According to the Met department’s latest bulletin, a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal in the bordering areas of West Bengal and Jharkhand would trigger heavy rains in the state for the next 48 hours.

With extremely heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places, the IMD has issued ‘Orange Warning’ for five districts- Sundargarh, Kendujhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Jharsuguda.

The Met department has also issued ‘Yellow Warning’ for the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Cuttack Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Angul, Sonepur, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

The weathermen further advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea during the next 48 hrs as the sea condition is likely to be rough.