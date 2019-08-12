Low pressure to trigger heavy rain in Odisha for next 3 days

Bhubaneswar: A Low Pressure area formed over north-west Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rain in Odisha for the next three days, the Indian meteorological department (IMD) predicted on Monday.

“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over northeast & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level, a Low Pressure Area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestward with height. It is likely to become more marked during next 48 hours,” the weather department said.

The Met issued orange warning for Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Bolangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Puri, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Similarly, a yellow warning has been issued for the remaining districts of Odisha where the weather office predicted heavy rainfall.

The Met Office also issued Orange Warning for August 14 and said heavy to very heavy rainfall very is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh.

Besides, a yellow warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Moreover, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha on August 15, the weatherman said.

Squally weather with wind speed exceeding 45 kmph and sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along Odisha coast and northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast and northwest Bay of

Bengal and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 48 hrs.