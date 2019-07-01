Low Pressure Over BoB: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, red alert for 8 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: While the Low-Pressure Area over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood has triggered heavy rainfall across Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for eight Odisha districts today.

The alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Angul, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Dhenkanal districts.

Fourteen districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanjh, Boudh, Bolangir, Nuapara, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur are likely to experience moderate rainfall.

The Met centre here has predicted an increase in rainfall across Odisha starting from today as the low pressure is intensifying and slowly moving towards the west.

It is likely to become more marked and concentrate into a Depression during next 48 hours.

Predicting heavy rainfall in the state till July 3, the IMD regional centre has alerted the Odisha government to take adequate measures for a possible flood-like situation on the upper catchment areas of Mahanadi river system.

