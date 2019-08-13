Low pressure: Met issues ‘Red Warning’ for seven districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department has issued Red Warning for seven districts of Odisha where extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur under the impact of the low pressure.

The alert has been sounded for Sundergarh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur, Nuapada and Jharsuguda districts.

“Yesterday’s Low Pressure Area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal & north Odisha coast now lies over southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha and associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestward with height. It is likely to become more marked during next 48 hours,” the IMD said in its special bulletin.

The weather office also issued Orange Warning for Koraput, Raygada, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Bargarh districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted.

Besides, Yellow Warning has been issued for Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Gajpati and Ganjam districts.