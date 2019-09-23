Low Pressure Likely To Trigger Heavy Rainfall In Northern Odisha After Sept 25

Bhubaneswar: While inconsistent rain has been lashing the state recently, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to be witnessed by northern Odisha districts after September 25 under influence of possible low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

This was informed by the weatherman at Regional Meteorological Centre, Laxmidhar Mohapatra.

Mohapatra stated that “A low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal around 24 September. An increase in rainfall activity is likely to be experienced in Northern Odisha district under its impact.”

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur after September 25 in the districts of Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Bargarh.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rainfall is likely to occur in some places in the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Nayagarh and Balasore today, the IMD predicted.