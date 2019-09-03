Low pressure: Heavy rain in Odisha for next three days

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
heavy rain
22

Bhubaneswar: Most parts of Odisha will experience heavy rain for the next three days under the impact of a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

“The Low Pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts along with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists,” the IMD said in its special bulletin.

The Met department has issued Orange Warning for Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Kandhamal, Puri and Ganjam tomorrow where heavy to very heavy rainfall very is likely to occur. Besides, yellow warning has been issued for Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Cuttack.

Related Posts

11 personalities receive Dadhichi Prativa Samman

Govt employee drowns in Tampara lake in Ganjam

Ambulance driver killed after being hit by truck in Ganjam

Orange Warning (September 5): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Naupada and Kalahandi.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Koraput, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Sundargarh, Bargarh and Jharsuguda.

Yellow Warning (September 6): Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Naupada, Kendrapara, Dhenkenal, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

11 personalities receive Dadhichi Prativa Samman

Govt employee drowns in Tampara lake in Ganjam

Ambulance driver killed after being hit by truck in Ganjam

1 of 5,196