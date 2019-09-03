Low pressure: Heavy rain in Odisha for next three days

Bhubaneswar: Most parts of Odisha will experience heavy rain for the next three days under the impact of a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

“The Low Pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts along with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists,” the IMD said in its special bulletin.

The Met department has issued Orange Warning for Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Kandhamal, Puri and Ganjam tomorrow where heavy to very heavy rainfall very is likely to occur. Besides, yellow warning has been issued for Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Cuttack.

Orange Warning (September 5): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Naupada and Kalahandi.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Koraput, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Sundargarh, Bargarh and Jharsuguda.

Yellow Warning (September 6): Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Naupada, Kendrapara, Dhenkenal, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj.