Lovelorn youth abducts Class X girl student in Bhadrak, family rescues her after 6 hours

State at LargeState
By pragativadinewsservice
Bhadrak: Hours after a Class X girl student was allegedly abducted by a youth in Suapada road under Agarpada police limits in Bhadrak district, the minor girl was rescued by her family.

The family members rescued the minor girl six hours after she was abducted by the accused whose identity was not ascertained immediately. However, the suspect is still at large.

According to sources, the accused youth had a one-sided love affair with the girl. He forcibly abducted the girl from near Suapada road today morning.

When the family members of the girl learnt about her abduction, they launched a frantic search and managed to rescue her after six hours.

Meanwhile, the minor girl’s family members lodged a written complaint with Agarpada police in this regard. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case.

The police sent the victim for a medical examination. On the other hand, a search operation is underway to nab the accused youth, the police said.

