Lovebirds found dead in Ganjam

Ganjam: The bodies of a young couple were found under mysterious circumstances at Kashi Viswanath Shiva shrine at Kamalapur village under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as S Diwan Reddy of Jharipadar village and S Laxmi Reddy of Chaitnyapur.

Police registered a case of unnatural death in this regard and sent the bodies to Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for post-mortem.

Circumstantial evidence hinted that the couple committed suicide by consuming poison over some unknown issues. However, the post-mortem report will establish the actual cause of death, inspector-in-charge Gauranga Charan Sahu said.